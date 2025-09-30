Actor Josh Hartnett involved in car crash in St. John's, N.L.
Actor involved in car crash
Actor Josh Hartnett was taken to hospital last week after being involved in a car crash in St. John's, N.L.
His publicist, Susan Patricola, says he was "thoroughly checked" before going home.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a news release on Thursday that it was investigating an early-morning crash involving an SUV and one of its patrol vehicles.
It said the 59-year-old male driver of the SUV and a 47-year-old male passenger were sent to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries, while a police officer went to hospital as a precaution.
The 47-year-old Hartnett, who has starred in films including "Pearl Harbor," "Black Hawk Down" and "Oppenheimer," is in the provincial capital working on a limited series for Netflix known only as Untitled Newfoundland Project.
The show will have six episodes and is about a fisherman who must fight to protect his family, community and way of life when a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town.
