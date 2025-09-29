Entertainment News

Margot Robbie suffers from imposter syndrome

Margot Robbie constantly fears that her Hollywood career could be taken away.



The A Big Bold Beautiful Journey actress is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet but explained that her imposter syndrome means that she is concerned that her glittering career could vanish in the blink of an eye.



Margot told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Is there a moment where I thought it was all sorted now? No, I think every time I'm like, 'Oh, God, it's all going to be taken away, I won't get to do this again, this is the last time.'



"I have this complete crisis of faith every time, 'What am I doing?' I freak out every time. I care so much, for sure."



Margot explained that she is so worried about losing her Hollywood career that she turned down the chance to use her native Australian accent for her role alongside Colin Farrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.



The 35-year-old star recalled: "Do you know what? Our director actually said, 'Do you want to do this in your Aussie accent?'



"It's been so long since I've acted in my Aussie accent, I'm scared I don't know how to do it now.



"I haven't done it since Neighbours and now I feel like I use accents to kind of hide myself in a character. There will be a day, and I think I'm getting close to it. I did contemplate it for a second and then thought, 'Oh, it's too much.'



"I'm in a mode now, I think, where I want to play characters that I see myself in more as opposed to hide myself in."



Margot had been planning to take some time away from the spotlight after featuring in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie but was tempted back by the script for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.



The star – who welcomed a son with her husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024 – said: "I had said after Barbie went so big and went so wide across the globe, I was making a conscious decision not to jump straight into another job. I just thought, 'Everyone's seen enough of me for the minute.'



"But this was the first script I read and said, 'God, I've got to be a part of that.'



"And knowing Colin was on board, I've always wanted to work with him, it just felt like it was going to be something a little bit magical and I didn't want to miss out on it."