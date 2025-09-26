Pete Davidson's supportive mom

Entertainment News

Pete Davidson's mom has helped him stay sober after she expressed her concern he would die.



The former Saturday Night Live star - who sought treatment in 2023 to address issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder and checked into a wellness facility in July 2024 - is very close to his mother Amy and praised her for how "supportive" she has always been.



Speaking on This Past Weekend With Theo Von, Pete said: "She's been the most supportive ever. It got to a point where she called me when I was in rehab and she was like, 'My biggest fear is that I will turn on the news and see that my son has died.'



"And she's never been like that, you know, because she's so supportive and just wants to always have positivity around."



Host Theo then referenced the death of Pete's father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack.



He said: "Yeah. And she already lost something she loved."



Pete replied: "Exactly. And that f****** killed me. So like I was like, 'Alright, you can't die until she's dead at least.'



"My mom's the most supportive person in the world. She's a cool lady. The best."



The 31-year-old comic feels very lucky to have such a loving and supportive family around him.



As a photo of his mother was projected on screen, he said: "Look how cute my mom is. She's just a sweet lady. She never dated after my dad died. Just raised me and my sister alone and worked hard.



"I'm a lucky guy in that aspect. I have a really supportive, cool family that has never asked me for anything. And they should [and] they could and they don't, and a lot of them need stuff."



Earlier this year, Pete explained he is removing his tattoos because he wants a "fresh" start and to stop being reminded of his "sad" past.



He told Variety: “I used to be a drug addict and I was a sad person, and I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up.



“So I’m just removing them and starting fresh, because that’s what I think works best for me and for my brain.



"When I look in the mirror, I don’t want the reminder of ‘Oh yeah, you were a f****** drug addict. Like, that’s why you have SpongeBob smoking a joint on your back.’ They should have meaning. Not just that I was high watching Game of Thrones.”