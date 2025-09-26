Dame Kristin Scott Thomas shares details of her wedding day

Entertainment News

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas had a "wonderful" intimate wedding day.



The fiercely-private actress married for the second time last year, to journalist John Micklethwait, and she's revealed they had a very small celebration with just their own children from previous relationships and their own siblings in attendance.



The Slow Horses star told The Times newspaper: “It was so nice because it was just us and our children and siblings. No nephews and nieces. No cousins. I’d recommend anyone who’s thinking about marrying to do it with only your really nearest and dearest. Wonderful!



"Just thinking about it makes my heart swell. Every time I look at the pictures I think, ‘Ah…’ It was just so affectionate and lovely. Completely brilliant.”



The 65-year-old actress - who has three children with first husband François Olivennes - wore a cream A-line Valentino dress with buttons up the front, which she had bought long before she met John.



She said: "[I was shopping with my sister] eight years ago, way before I met John. She said, ‘You’ve got to get that.’ I said, ‘When am I going to wear a cream dress?’



"But it had my name written all over it, so I bought it and it sat in the cupboard with its tag still on, unworn.



" And then when I got asked to marry, I thought, ‘Oh bloody hell, now I’ve got to go and look for a dress.’ Then, ‘I’ve got it already!’ And I splashed out and got a very, very, very pretty hat made.”



Kristin described remarrying in her 60s as a "triumph of experience over hope".



She gushed: “I would say it’s a triumph of experience over hope. I don’t know how to describe it without going mushy, but to have two hearts, two brains, two minds, two energies all striving for the same thing is fantastic.



"What you’re looking for when you’re in your fifties and sixties is very different from what you’re looking for in your twenties, when you want to make babies and you’ve got the dream of a family thing going on.



"I’ve worked out what’s worth paying attention to and what the really important things in my life are and I’ve found someone who thinks the same things. So it’s great.”