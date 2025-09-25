276078
281336
Entertainment News  

Emma Watson: Hollywood beauty standards are insane

Insane beauty standards

BANG Showbiz - Sep 24, 2025 / 5:56 pm | Story: 574300

Emma Watson thinks beauty expectations in Hollywood are "insane".

The 35-year-old film star feels frustrated that male and female performers are held to entirely different beauty standards in the movie business.

Appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Emma explained: "I feel so envious of my male costar who can put on a T-shirt and just show up without this whole rigmarole of becoming acceptable enough to be on camera.

"Kudos to Pamela Anderson recently doing the thing because the amount of courage that it takes to do that, I cannot begin to even express to you."

Emma actually likened Hollywood's beauty standards to appearing on a game show.

She said: "It's wild. The expectations are insane. It's impossible. The beauty expectations are so difficult to reach, and the bar gets raised all the time, so you're constantly on a survivor island game show beauty nightmare."

Meanwhile, Emma recently revealed that she doesn't miss "selling" her films.

The actress - who is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise - has stepped back from the movie business in recent times in order to pursue a doctorate at the University of Oxford, and Emma has revealed that she doesn't miss some aspects of the industry.

She told Hollywood Authentic: "In some ways, I really won the lottery [with acting], and what happened to me is so unusual. But a bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off."

Emma misses performing on camera, but she disliked other aspects of the film business.

She said: "I think I'll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things.

"I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Before and After

Before and After

Galleries | December 30, 2025
The Tango

Beyonce becomes a billionaire

Music | December 30, 2025
The Tango

This my song!

Must Watch | December 30, 2025
The Tango

Balloon dreams

Must Watch | December 30, 2025
The Tango

Wholesome Memes

Galleries | December 30, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


272790



276707
277167