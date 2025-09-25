Entertainment News

Emma Watson: Hollywood beauty standards are insane

Insane beauty standards

Photo: (c) Avalon

Emma Watson thinks beauty expectations in Hollywood are "insane".



The 35-year-old film star feels frustrated that male and female performers are held to entirely different beauty standards in the movie business.



Appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Emma explained: "I feel so envious of my male costar who can put on a T-shirt and just show up without this whole rigmarole of becoming acceptable enough to be on camera.



"Kudos to Pamela Anderson recently doing the thing because the amount of courage that it takes to do that, I cannot begin to even express to you."



Emma actually likened Hollywood's beauty standards to appearing on a game show.



She said: "It's wild. The expectations are insane. It's impossible. The beauty expectations are so difficult to reach, and the bar gets raised all the time, so you're constantly on a survivor island game show beauty nightmare."



Meanwhile, Emma recently revealed that she doesn't miss "selling" her films.



The actress - who is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise - has stepped back from the movie business in recent times in order to pursue a doctorate at the University of Oxford, and Emma has revealed that she doesn't miss some aspects of the industry.



She told Hollywood Authentic: "In some ways, I really won the lottery [with acting], and what happened to me is so unusual. But a bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off."



Emma misses performing on camera, but she disliked other aspects of the film business.



She said: "I think I'll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things.



"I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed."