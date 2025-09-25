Entertainment News

Rap star Cardi B admits she's 'very dramatic'

Photo: © Getty Images

Cardi B is "very dramatic".



The 32-year-old rap star is well-known for her outbursts on social media, and she raised eyebrows earlier this year when she removed photos of boyfriend Stefon Diggs from her Instagram account - but Cardi insists people shouldn't read too much into her online behaviour.



During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cardi explained: "I'm dramatic. That's the thing.



"Like, something that to people is a big deal, to me is not a big deal at the moment. And then it's like, 'Ugh.' It became something that is not."



Asked whether she archives the photos or deletes them from her phone entirely, Cardi explained: "I just archive. But I'm very dramatic. Like I'm the type of person that’s like, 'Oh, okay.'"



Cardi's decision to remove Stefon from her social media accounts actually annoyed her boyfriend at the time. But the loved-up couple are now able to laugh about it.



The rap star said: "He was like, 'Why would you do that?' But you know, that's the type of thing that we laugh about."



Meanwhile, earlier this week, Cardi claimed that Offset, her estranged husband, wants her to "pay for [his] taxes".



The chart-topping star filed for a divorce from Offset over a year ago, and she claims that financial disagreements are now slowing down the process.



Cardi said on a livestream: "The only reason why I'm still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes



"Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’mma fight for that. This is not no love s***. I’m not gonna stop living my life."



Cardi claims that Offset - who stars in the rap group Migos - wants "millions of dollars" in order to finalise their divorce.



She said: "On a contract, I'm practically still married, because somebody [wants to] hold me hostage, if I don't give them millions of dollars to get out of it."