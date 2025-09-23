Sarah McLachlan scheduled to perform on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night return
McLachlan on Kimmel show
Sarah McLachlan is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel's first show back since the late-night comic was suspended last week.
The Halifax-born singer-songwriter, who is promoting her Lilith Fair documentary and a new album, is booked as an interview guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for Tuesday, publicists for both the Hulu-distributed documentary and the musician have confirmed.
It's the first episode since ABC pulled Kimmel from the airwaves over comments he made tied to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The decision triggered a widespread discussion about freedom of speech and President Donald Trump's ability to police the words of journalists and comics.
On Sunday, McLachlan cancelled musical performances planned for the premiere of her Lilith Fair documentary in Los Angeles, saying it was a gesture of solidarity to support free speech.
While she did not directly reference the Kimmel controversy in her speech or the documentary’s connections to Disney, she told the audience that she was concerned about the erosion of people's rights, including "the muzzling of free speech."
Representatives for McLachlan noted that she was already slated to appear on Kimmel's show to promote her new album "Better Broken" before the host was pulled from the air.
