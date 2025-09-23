Entertainment News

Duchess of York dropped by charities over Epstein email

Charities ditch Duchess

Photo: © Getty Images

Sarah, Duchess of York has been dropped as a patron of several charities following the emergence of an email sent to Jeffrey Epstein.



The 65-year-old duchess has been dropped as a patron of The Teenage Cancer Trust, the British Heart Foundation, children's hospice Julia's House, The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity, and Prevent Breast Cancer, after it was revealed that she referred to Epstein as a "supreme friend" back in 2011.



Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, founders of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, said in a statement: "Sarah Ferguson has not been actively involved with the charity for some years. She was a patron but, in the light of the recent revelations, we have taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue to be associated with the charity. We would like to thank her for her kindness and support in the past."



Julia's House said: "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity.



"We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support."



Elsewhere, Prevent Breast Cancer has confirmed that it's ended its association with the duchess.



The charity added: "We have advised her of this decision and thank her for her past support."



The Duchess described Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" to her in an email sent in April 2011. However, her spokesperson has insisted that she only wrote the note because Epstein - a former financier and child sex offender - had threatened to sue her.



The spokesperson said in a statement: "The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims.



"Like many people, she was taken in by his lies."



The spokesperson added: "This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats."