Entertainment News  

George Takei to lead Banned Books Week, urging the fight against censorship

Takei fights censorship

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press - Sep 22, 2025 / 6:32 am | Story: 573768
FILE - George Takei appears at the 75th annual Tony Awards in New York on June 12, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Photo: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
FILE - George Takei appears at the 75th annual Tony Awards in New York on June 12, 2022. 

Actor-activist George Takei's next project is on behalf of a longtime passion — the right to read.

The American Library Association announced Monday that the 88-year-old Takei will serve as honorary chair of Banned Books Week, which takes place Oct. 5-11. Libraries and bookstores around the country will highlights books that have been censored, from Maia Kobabe's “Gender Queer” to Toni Morrison's “The Bluest Eye.”

“I remember all too well the lack of access to books and media that I needed growing up. First as a child in a barbed-wire prison camp, then as a gay young man in the closet, I felt confused and hungry for understanding about myself and the world around me,” said the “Star Trek” actor, who spent part of his childhood in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

"Please stand with me in opposing censorship, so that we all can find ourselves — and each other — in books.”

Previous honorary chairs for Banned Books Week, established in 1982, include Ava DuVernay, LeVar Burton and Jason Reynolds.

Takei will share leadership with honorary youth chair Iris Mogul, a first-year student at the University of California, Santa Cruz who has been active for years in anti-banning campaigns.

View Comments (4)


