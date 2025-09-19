Kelowna's Homepage
Entertainment News  

Canada bans Irish rap group Kneecap from entry, says it endorsed political violence

Irish rap group banned

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press - Sep 19, 2025 / 8:17 am | Story: 573346
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, a.k.a. Mo Chara, second right, a member of the Irish language band Kneecap, speaks to supporters as he departs Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)
Photo: AP Photo/Joanna Chan
A member of the Irish language band Kneecap, speaks to supporters as he departs Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. 

The Carney government is barring the Irish rap group Kneecap from entering Canada, saying the group has endorsed political violence and terrorism.

Jewish groups had been asking Ottawa since June to ban the group, along with the English punk-rap duo Bob Vylan, over comments they argued served to incite antisemitism.

Liberal MP Vince Gasparro, parliamentary secretary for combating crime, says Kneecap has "publicly displayed support for terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas" that goes beyond artistic expression.

His announcement, made in a video posted this morning to social media, did not mention Bob Vylan.

Kneecap had been scheduled to perform next month in Toronto and Vancouver and The Canadian Press has reached out to the band for comment.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says the decision is a stand against "incitement, hate and radicalization," while B’nai Brith is declaring "victory."

 

