Chrissy Teigen talks turning to Ozempic

Chrissy Teigen turned to Ozempic when her body got "stuck" after she lost her son Jack.



The Lip Sync Battle star - who has Luna, nine, Miles, seven, Esti, two, and Wren, also two, with husband John Legend - "wasn't comfortable" with her body after piling on the pounds while expecting her third child, who she lost "a little over 20 weeks" into her pregnancy but after finding it hard to lose weight, she turned to the weight loss drug.



Speaking on her Self-Conscious podcast, she said: “I had two babies and then I lost a baby a little over 20 weeks. My body was just completely stuck. It was like in shock, almost.”



“My body was completely stuck. I really let myself indulge when I was pregnant. So, when I had lost that baby at 20 weeks, I had probably gained an extra 40 pounds that I wasn’t comfortable with.”



Chrissy took some time to see results with the drug.



She said: “I remember way before people were even talking Ozempic, before it was like a celebrity thing or talked about. I had tried it for maybe, like a year or so, and noticed no results for three, four months. Zero. Not a pound lost. And then all of a sudden, was finally able to lose the weight that was so reminding me of the baby that I had lost.”



And she found shedding the pounds helped her mental health.



She marvelled: “I felt mentally better because I wasn’t constantly, like, in this deep depression of seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it.



“I also felt released from the prison of thinking about food in bad ways. Good food in bad ways.



“It’s insane what it did for not only me physically, but mentally."



However, taking something that suppressed her appetite and forcing herself to eat felt "torturous".



She said: “I know that logically you need food to have energy. It felt like force feeding sometimes, just so I could go about my day and go about my job.



"And that, for me, is almost torturous: not being hungry at all and consuming food … I f****** hate that.



“I love being hungry. I love craving food. I love desiring food. I get so excited to make it, to try it, to taste every part of it.”