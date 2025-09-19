Entertainment News

Victoria Beckham explains why her relationship with David Beckham works

Victoria Beckham believes her marriage has lasted so long because she and husband David have grown together.



The 51-year-old fashion designer has been with the retired soccer star - with whom she has children Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and 14-year-old Harper - for 28 years and she loves the fact he has always offered her support and believed in her dreams.



She told America's ELLE magazine: “So often in relationships, one will say to the other, ‘You’ve changed.’ Well, of course you’ve changed! You’re a different person when you’re 20 than when you’re 50.



“He believed in me when a lot of people didn’t. He invested in me. At times I’ve been a laughingstock, people not taking my business seriously, but he always believed in me.”



Despite their hectic careers, David and Victoria always strived for a "very traditional" family life, sitting down for dinner with the kids at 6pm throughout their childhoods, even if they then had to keep working afterwards.



She said: “That’s what the Beckhams do. We like to have fun. We like to spend time all together. We’re a very traditional family, much more than I think people would realise...



"We all support each other. We always show up for each other.



"I’ve always tried to be the best mom and wife that I can be. After my last show, I remember so vividly the kids and David coming backstage. I had just come off of my exit. And the looks on their faces when they approached me—it was a real pinch-me moment, because I saw how proud they were.”



The former Spice Girls singer thinks she has set a good example to her children with her work.



She said: “It’s healthy that the children know Daddy goes to work, and Mommy goes to work. Working makes me the best version of me.”



David encouraged Victoria to take part in her upcoming three-part Netflix documentary and she admitted she was "shocked" that people would be interested in her.



She said: “I genuinely couldn’t understand why anybody was that interested. I love what I do, but I was a bit shocked.



“But throughout the process, I’ve really enjoyed it. I love the fact that I have an opportunity to shine a light on our industry—how serious an industry it is.”