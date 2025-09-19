Kelowna's Homepage
Kelowna Penticton Vernon Kamloops Nelson Oliver / Osoyoos Salmon Arm
Thursday, Dec 25
Merry Christmas!
281217
274854
Entertainment News  

Gary Busey gets probation for sexual offense at 2022 horror convention

Probation for sex offense

The Associated Press - Sep 19, 2025 / 6:57 am | Story: 573322
FILE - Gary Busey appears at the Entertainment Studios' Daytime Emmy and series launch party for Mr. Box Office in Los Angeles, June 19, 2012. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Photo:Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File
FILE - Gary Busey appears at the Entertainment Studios' Daytime Emmy and series launch party for "Mr. Box Office" in Los Angeles, June 19, 2012. 

Actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years probation for a sexual offense stemming from an appearance at a 2022 horror convention in New Jersey, according to court records.

The sentence was handed down Thursday during a virtual hearing in state court in Camden. Busey did not speak during the hearing.

The 81-year-old “Buddy Holly” star had pleaded guilty in July to a single count of criminal sexual contact for touching a woman’s buttocks “over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op.” The actor had been accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at the Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, a South Jersey town and suburb of Philadelphia.

Organizers of the event acknowledged at the time that an unnamed celebrity guest was “removed from the convention and instructed not to return” and that affected attendees were encouraged to contact police.

Busey had been scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event. He was initially charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (3)


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Dogs decked out in lights

Dogs decked out in lights

Must Watch | December 25, 2025
The Tango

Christmas from the cats

Must Watch | December 25, 2025
The Tango

Christmas Morning Dose- December 25, 2025

Daily Dose | December 25, 2025
The Tango

Elton's early Christmas present

Showbiz | December 25, 2025
The Tango

Cool Christmas Tattoos

Galleries | December 24, 2025


275998
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


280578
276431



278460