Citytv to replace 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with 'Hudson & Rex'
Kimmel replaced in Canada
Citytv says Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show is being replaced by Canada's detective-canine crime-solving duo, for the time being.
A representative for the network's owner Rogers says repeat episodes of "Hudson & Rex" will fill Kimmel's 11:35 p.m. time-slot "until the show is back on air."
The decision comes after ABC announced Wednesday that it has "indefinitely" suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following his comments about the assassination of Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.
The veteran late-night comic made several remarks on his Monday and Tuesday night shows, including that "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."
His comments led a group of ABC-affiliated stations in the United States to say they would no longer air the show and provoked some ominous comments from a top federal regulator.
Citytv has aired a simulcast of Kimmel's show for years, and followed in step with ABC on Wednesday night by replacing his program with an episode of "Celebrity Family Feud."
