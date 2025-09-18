281205
281237
Entertainment News  

Citytv to replace 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with 'Hudson & Rex'

Kimmel replaced in Canada

David Friend, The Canadian Press - Sep 18, 2025 / 10:04 am | Story: 573112
Actor John Reardon and his German Shepherd co-star Diesel vom Burgimwald are shown in this undated handout image from the TV series Hudson & Rex. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Rogers (Mandatory Credit)
Photo: The Canadian Press
Actor John Reardon and his German Shepherd co-star Diesel vom Burgimwald are shown in this undated handout image from the TV series "Hudson & Rex." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Rogers (Mandatory Credit)

Citytv says Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show is being replaced by Canada's detective-canine crime-solving duo, for the time being.

A representative for the network's owner Rogers says repeat episodes of "Hudson & Rex" will fill Kimmel's 11:35 p.m. time-slot "until the show is back on air."

The decision comes after ABC announced Wednesday that it has "indefinitely" suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following his comments about the assassination of Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

The veteran late-night comic made several remarks on his Monday and Tuesday night shows, including that "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

His comments led a group of ABC-affiliated stations in the United States to say they would no longer air the show and provoked some ominous comments from a top federal regulator.

Citytv has aired a simulcast of Kimmel's show for years, and followed in step with ABC on Wednesday night by replacing his program with an episode of "Celebrity Family Feud."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (12)


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Do you want to build a snowman?

Do you want to build a snowman?

Must Watch | December 24, 2025
The Tango

Hot and cold

Must Watch | December 24, 2025
The Tango

Christmas concert fail

Must Watch | December 24, 2025
The Tango

Daily Dose- December 24, 2025

Daily Dose | December 24, 2025
The Tango

Travis Kelce 'mesmerised'

Music | December 24, 2025


281275
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


281242
272969



273665
280828