Haruki Murakami to be celebrated with an evening of words and music in New York City
Murakami to be celebrated
Japanese author Haruki Murakami will be honored this December in Manhattan with an evening of words and music.
The Japan Society and The Town Hall are presenting “The Murakami Mix Tape,” which will include readings from Murakami's books and performances by jazz artist Jason Moran and others that draw from the many musical references in Murakami's books. Murakami himself is expected to give opening remarks at the Dec. 11 event at The Town Hall, where he will receive the Japan Society Award, previously given to Yoko Ono, Akira Kurosawa and Hideki Matsui among others.
“Haruki Murakami is one of the most singular authors on the planet,” Japan Society President & CEO Joshua W. Walker said in a statement. “We are honored now to build a singular night to celebrate him in New York City.”
A perennial candidate for the Nobel Prize, the 76-year-old Murakami is known for such novels as “IQ84,” “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” and “Norwegian Wood,” named for the Beatles song.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Open to demilitarized zoneUkraine - 7:30 am
- Deep appreciation, humilityVancouver Island - 7:15 am
- RCMP deny excessive forceNorthwest Territories - 7:05 am
- A chilly, snowy ChristmasWestern Canada - 6:55 am
- TRU eyes overseas solutionsKamloops - 4:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]