Canadian Screen Awards say foreign film and TV stars no longer eligible under new rule

Foreign stars excluded

Photo: The Canadian Press Cate Blanchett arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Rumours'' at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

New rules at the country's top film and television awards show will ensure the trophies only go to Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Organizers of the Canadian Screen Awards said Wednesday that the changes will take effect with the 2026 edition.

The move by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television follows a celebration earlier this year that named Australia's Cate Blanchett best lead in a comedy film for Winnipeg director Guy Maddin's "Rumours," and U.S. actors Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong best lead and supporting performers in a drama for the Canadian co-production, “The Apprentice.”

The academy's vice president of programming and awards said members sent "quite a bit of feedback" about the Canadian content of the show, which serves as a homegrown version of Hollywood's star-studded Emmy and Oscar galas.

"There were references to our mandate about celebrating the best in Canadian storytelling and members really made it clear that they thought maybe we should look at this rule," said Louis Calabro in an interview.

"The membership is the heart and soul of the academy so we listened and made the change."

Calabro said he suspected a confluence of factors led to growing unease in sharing the spotlight with non-Canadian talent, including a fervent patriotism that emerged amid cross-border political and economic tensions with the United States.

"Part of it is probably to do with who wins and who's nominated. Part of it is where we find ourselves just politically," he said.

"The main message was: it's a Canadian awards show, it's for Canadians, let's make the change."

The union representing Canadian performers – the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists – applauded the decision as a “vital investment in Canada’s cultural future.”

The eligibility rule was among several changes announced Wednesday, when four new categories were added to recognize Canadian directors, writers, performers and producers who work on international TV series made and broadcast in Canada.

Calabro said the so-called Spotlight Awards will be for Canadians who work in the country but are otherwise excluded from the Screen Awards because they're part of international productions.

Foreign TV shows currently shooting in Toronto, for instance, include new seasons of "Boston Blue," "Tell Me Lies" and "Interview With The Vampire."

Among the other changes, several categories were eliminated outright: best host for a live entertainment special; best variety or entertainment special; best performance in a sketch comedy (individual or ensemble); and best picture editing, animation.

Also removed was the category for best host of a talk show or entertainment news program, which earlier this year went to the panel of CTV's chat show "The Social."

The academy suggests future contenders for that category instead submit for best host of a lifestyle program, whose nominees this year included cooking and home renovation personalities, or for best host or interviewer, news or information program, a category dedicated to TV anchors and journalists.

Calabro said the cuts reflect the industry’s changing landscape.

"When (submissions are) consistently low year-after-year for certain categories, that's when we start to look at the possibility of either removing the award or merging it with something else," he said.

The academy also added a creator of the year prize to recognize a Canadian digital personality whose original work has made a significant impact online.

Nominees for the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards are set to be announced March 25, 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2025.