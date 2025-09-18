277933
274854
Entertainment News  

Cardi B is pregnant with baby number four

Cardi B is pregnant

BANG Showbiz - Sep 17, 2025 / 5:21 pm | Story: 572996

Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth child.

The 32-year-old rapper - who has Kulture, seven, Wave, four and Blossom, 12 months, with her ex Offset - has announced that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, 31.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Cardi said: “I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs.”

The WAP charttopper admitted she hadn’t told her parents about the news before the interview as she is “scared of them”.

Cardi - who is due to release her new album Am I The Drama? on 19 September - also noted she had chosen to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye until now because she was working to “close some deals first”.

The I Like It hitmaker emphasised she feels “excited” and “happy” to be starting this new chapter with her New England Patriots boyfriend, who she teased won her over by telling her: “Give me a chance for me to heal you.”?

Cardi reflected: “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work.

“But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

In 2024, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, 33, after seven years of marriage, though the rapper insisted Stefon makes her feel “safe and very confident and very strong”.

She explained: “I mean, like, two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout.

“People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me.”?

But with the NFL star, Cardi said: “He makes me feel very confident … And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”

Cardi now joked she hopes her fans will buy her new album so she can support her expanding family.

She teased: “Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff.

“I told you. Now go support my album, cause I’m a mother of four now.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Kevin Costner hit by lawsuit

Kevin Costner hit by lawsuit

Showbiz | December 23, 2025
The Tango

Grandma flipped her wig

Must Watch | December 23, 2025
The Tango

Wet your whistle

Must Watch | December 23, 2025
The Tango

Sweet dreams!

Must Watch | December 23, 2025
The Tango

Optical Illusions

Uncategorized | December 23, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


279559
281034



278460
275997