Entertainment News

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau 'are very interested in each other'

Perry, Trudeau still a thing

Photo: © Getty Images

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are still "very interested in each other".



The 40-year-old pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister are still quietly seeing each other - but they're now making a concerted effort to keep their burgeoning romance lowkey.



A source told Us Weekly: "They’ve decided to be much more private about it.



"They are still speaking and are very interested in each other."



By contrast, another source suggested that their relationship "isn’t serious" at the moment, adding that Katy is "extremely busy right now" with her Lifetimes Tour.



The insider shared: "Justin has made plans to see her when she has downtime in a few weeks when she gets back from her tour in Brazil. Katy is taking it day by day but is very open to dating."



Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Katy and Justin "have a lot in common".



The pair were spotted together in Montreal earlier this year, and an insider claimed that there is "an attraction" between the duo.



The source told People at the time: "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.



"She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."



Katy - who split from Orlando Bloom earlier this year - and Justin share a love of music.



The insider explained: "Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult."



Katy confirmed the end of her engagement to Orlando in July, while Justin split from his wife Sophie Gregoire in 2023.



The source said: "Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfil their parenting responsibilities.



"For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two."