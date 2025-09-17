279882
'Rogers v. Rogers' shortlisted for National Business Book Award

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press - Sep 17, 2025 / 2:10 pm | Story: 572934

Alexandra Posadzki's behind-the-scenes look at the power struggle at Rogers Communications Inc. is one of three finalists for the National Business Book Award.

The $30,000 prize is in its 40th year, and is due to be handed out on Oct. 21 at a ceremony in Toronto.

"Rogers v. Rogers: The Battle for Control of Canada’s Telecom Empire," which is being adapted into a stage play, is joined on the short list by past winner Jeff Rubin's "A Map of the New Normal: How Inflation, War and Sanctions Will Change Your World Forever."

The book examines how supply chains broke down during the pandemic and the global conflict that resulted.

Rounding out the list of finalists is "To Make A Killing: Arthur Cutten, The Man Who Ruled the Markets" by Robert Stephens, a former business journalist who died earlier this year.

Jurors say Stephens spent a decade researching Cutten, a Canadian who had a hand in shaping the U.S. commodities business.

