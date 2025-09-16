Entertainment News

Canadian stars to align for unofficial Neil Young 80th birthday fundraiser concert

Neil Young birthday plans

Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Neil Young performs as he is joined by Joan Baez during a "Fighting Oligarchy" event with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 12, 2025.

More than a dozen Canadian musicians plan to mark Neil Young's 80th birthday with a fundraiser in November.

An organizer says Serena Ryder, Dallas Green, Jim Cuddy and Donovan Woods have hopped on the bill for "NY80: A Celebration of Neil Young and His Music," set for Toronto's Massey Hall on Nov. 12.

CBC Radio personality Tom Power will host the unofficial birthday celebration with proceeds going to music education charity MusiCounts.

Others slated to appear include Sarah Harmer, Kathleen Edwards, Joel Plaskett, Julian Taylor, Matt Mays and Tom Wilson and his son Thompson Wilson.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through the Massey Hall website.

The concert is being put on by Howl Entertainment owner Dale Gago, who tells The Canadian Press the set list will span Young's entire catalogue of music.

He says he also intends to extend the invitation to the Toronto-born Young himself.

Gago says he's been a lifelong fan of the "Heart of Gold" singer and originally intended to mark his 75th birthday with a similar concert before COVID-19 venue closures halted that idea.

"Earlier this year, it didn't seem like anyone was planning anything, so I decided this was the year I was going to go for it," he added.