Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are engaged

The 70-year-old country singer and the 68-year-old actor started dating in 2020 after they first met in the 1990s, following her mom Jacqueline Smith's death.



A source confirmed to People: "It happened a few months ago and they are very happy."



After Rex got back in touch with Reba following Jacqueline's death from cancer aged 93 in March, the country singer said the pair have been "inseparable ever since".



The Can't Even Get the Blues hitmaker recalled on NBC's Today show in October 2021: "In 2020, when Mama got sick, he called me.



"We'd gotten to see each other before because we're both on Young Sheldon.



"So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June.



"And we've been pretty much inseparable ever since."



The songstress was married to cattle rancher Charlie Battles from 1976 until 1987, and then to music manager Narvel Blackstock, 69, from 1989 until 2015.



Reba is "truly committed" to her CSI: Miami partner - who has never gotten married and has no children - and she is willing to walk down the aisle for a third time if Rex really wanted to.



The star - who has a 34-year-old son named Shelby with her second husband - told E! News in April 2024: "I'm truly committed to Rex.



"So if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me.



"He's never been married before. So if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."



In October 2024, Reba gushed over Rex.



She told US Weekly: "I’ve got two great jobs. I have a love of my life, Rex Linn. We’ve been together for almost five years. And my health is good, his health is good. My family is healthy. What more could I ask for?"



And Reba shared their "dynamic" when they are not in front of cameras.



She revealed: "Rex and I are best friends.



"We have the same likes and dislikes. We’re foodies. We love to cook. We each wanted to be a cowboy and a cowgirl. Then we got into the entertainment business instead.



"Our dynamic works on and off-screen."



Reba and Rex star alongside each other in the NBC sitcom Happy's Place, and Rex said it was a "dream come true".



He told WBIR Channel 10 in November 2024: "We are best friends.



"We wanna cross the finish line with each other in a relationship."



And Rex added to People: "Every once in a while, I'll sneak by for a quick kiss, just a peck on the cheek and keep on moving. It's fun."