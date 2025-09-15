Entertainment News

Lil Nas X undergoes treatment after August arrest

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Lil Nas X is "in treatment" following his arrest in August.



The 26-year-old star missed a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles on Monday (09.15.25) because he's currently undergoing treatment at an undisclosed facility in another state.



Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels said: "Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment."



Drew Findling, the singer's lawyer, explained to Rolling Stone that "we're doing what is best for [Lil Nas X] from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being".



Drew added: "He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that.



"He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over."



The music star's next hearing has been scheduled for November 18.



Lil Nas X - whose real name is Montero Hill - was arrested in Los Angeles in the early hours of August 6, after police received reports that he was spotted wandering the streets of the city on his own.



The rapper allegedly used "force and violence [to] inflict an injury" upon three police officers, according to a complaint seen by People.



The complaint also claims that Nas did "unlawfully attempt by means of threats and violence to deter and prevent" a fourth police officer "from performing a duty imposed upon such officer by law".



He subsequently appeared before a judge, pleading not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer, as well as one count of resisting an executive officer.



At the time, the judge ordered the music star to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week.



Robert Stafford, the musician's dad, subsequently denied allegations that Nas was under the influence of drugs when he was arrested.



Robert told reporters: "He’s going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone."