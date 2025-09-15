Entertainment News

The White Lotus season four set in 'South of France'

White Lotus season 4 set

Photo: © Getty Images

The White Lotus season four is set in the "South of France".



Parker Posey - who played housewife Victoria Ratliff in series three of the hit HBO black comedy-drama anthology show - said the programme's 55-year-old creator, Mike White, skipped the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (09.14.25), to film the next instalment of The White Lotus.



The 56-year-old actress told Live From E!: 2025 Emmys host Heather McMahan: "Mike is in the south of France now, so that's where season four's gonna be."



Parker - who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance as Victoria in the Thailand-based third series - is in the dark about whether she will return as her alter ego for the upcoming season of The White Lotus.



The star - who lost out on winning the gong to Katherine LaNasa, 58, for her role as nurse Dana Evans in the HBO Max medical drama The Pitt - added: "I have no idea if I'm in it."



On September 4, sources told Deadline that Mike and HBO - who shot series one of The White Lotus in Hawaii in season one, followed by Italy and Thailand for its second and third instalments, respectively - had "zeroed in" on France as a location for the murder mystery series.



As HBO has a marketing partnership with the Four Seasons hotel chain, which acts as the White Lotus hotels in the show, fans speculated that series four could focus on the lush Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, situated on the tip of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula on the French Riviera.



The Cap-Ferrat is similar to the resorts of the first three seasons of The White Lotus, with it being by the beach.



Mike had been spotted at another hotel, and reportedly stayed at the historic Hotel Negresco in Nice, which is also by the sea.



However, sources told Deadline that no hotel has been confirmed, and the show could use multiple resorts for series four, just like it did in season three.



In April, Mike said at the end of season three of The White Lotus in a HBO Max video: "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."



In February, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO programming, teased to Deadline that series four of The White Lotus would be set in "Europe".



She said: "We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon.



"I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe."