Justin Bieber stuns Cambridge pub with surprise visit for pool and karaoke
Surprise Bieber visit
Bartenders at a local Cambridge pub and billiards lounge were left starstruck after Justin Bieber made an unexpected visit on Sept. 10.
Chicago Pub & Billiards said they had no idea the singer-songwriter was coming by but were happy to host him for his evening out with a friend playing pool, singing karaoke and posing for fan photos.
After Bieber shared a photo of him playing at one of the pub's billiards table, the pub says customers, both regulars and new faces, began pouring in to catch a glimpse of the celebrity.
Even if they missed him, they stayed for drinks and enjoyed the buzz.
Bieber and his wife, Hailey, were also seen making impromptu visits to surrounding businesses like Monigram Coffee and The Mule restaurant, according to social media posts from Downtown Cambridge BIA.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Office Xmas party in 1953Summerland - 4:00 am
- Thank you from CritteraidSummerland - 4:00 am
- Last chance to bidKelowna - 4:00 am
- Window smashed yet againKelowna - 4:00 am
- Holiday blood shortageKelowna - 4:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]