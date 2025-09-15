281221
Justin Bieber stuns Cambridge pub with surprise visit for pool and karaoke

Fatima Raza, The Canadian Press - Sep 15, 2025 / 6:24 am | Story: 572354
Justin Bieber made a surprise visit to Chicago Pub & Billiards in Cambridge on Sept. 10, leaving bar staff and customers starstruck. Bieber can be seen in this handout photo posing for his fans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Chicago Pub & Billiards (Mandatory Credit)
Photo:THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Chicago Pub & Billiards  
Justin Bieber made a surprise visit to Chicago Pub & Billiards in Cambridge on Sept. 10, leaving bar staff and customers starstruck.

Bartenders at a local Cambridge pub and billiards lounge were left starstruck after Justin Bieber made an unexpected visit on Sept. 10.

Chicago Pub & Billiards said they had no idea the singer-songwriter was coming by but were happy to host him for his evening out with a friend playing pool, singing karaoke and posing for fan photos.

After Bieber shared a photo of him playing at one of the pub's billiards table, the pub says customers, both regulars and new faces, began pouring in to catch a glimpse of the celebrity.

Even if they missed him, they stayed for drinks and enjoyed the buzz.

Bieber and his wife, Hailey, were also seen making impromptu visits to surrounding businesses like Monigram Coffee and The Mule restaurant, according to social media posts from Downtown Cambridge BIA.

 

