Canadian veteran journalist and CTV News anchor Beverly Thomson dead at 61
CTV's Beverly Thomson dies
Canadian journalist and longtime CTV News anchor Beverly Thomson has died.
Thomson, who is best known for her high-profile interviews with politicians and celebrities, died on Sunday morning surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer, CTV News reported. She was 61.
Thomson joined CTV News Toronto as a reporter, where she most recently worked as a CTV News Channel anchor.
Her career spanned over 30 years and included coverage of the 2016 U.S. presidential election and featured interviews with Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Donald Trump and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.
Last October, Thomson was awarded the lifetime achievement award by the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada.
When presented the award, then-RTDNA Canada president Lis Travers called Thomson “one of Canada’s most respected news personalities.”
Vice-president of News at Bell Media Richard Gray said Thomson was a "trusted voice and a valued teammate to all of us at CTV News" in a statement on Sunday.
“Bev's natural on-air style created an immediate connection with viewers. For decades, she also made a significant impact across the country with her vocal support and advocacy for cancer charities," Gray wrote.
"Bev will be dearly missed by all of us at CTV News. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- IH: keep alcohol in checkOkanagan - 4:00 pm
- Toonies help provide mealsPenticton - 4:00 pm
- JoJo Mason singing at VeesWHL - 3:00 pm
- Reminded to pay utility billsKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Police investigating murder Toronto - 2:45 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]