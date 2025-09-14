Josh Ross, MacKenzie Porter, and Cameron Whitcomb Shine at 2025 CCMA awards in Kelowna

A worker prepares for the beginning of the Canadian Country Music Association Awards, in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday, September 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Click here to view gallery

UPDATE 7:22 p.m.

The biggest night in Canadian country music took over Prospera Place on Saturday, as the 2025 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards lit up Kelowna for the first time.

Josh Ross was the night’s biggest winner, taking home Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year for Single Again. MacKenzie Porter earned Female Artist of the Year, while rising star Cameron Whitcomb won both the Fans’ Choice Award and Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year, marking a major milestone in his career. Jade Eagleson took home Male Artist of the Year, and James Barker Band was named Group or Duo of the Year. The Ford F-150 Album of the Year went to Owen Riegling for Bruce County (From The Beginning). The 43rd annual CCMA Awards celebrated the best in Canadian country music.

UPDATE: 6:37 p.m.

Ontario crooner Josh Ross has taken home the award for entertainer of the year at this year's Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Ross appears to have caught lightning in a bottle, as he was awarded the same honour last year. Ross told the audience in Kelowna, B.C. that it was "incredible" to win what he described as "the most meaningful award" for him. The former college football player turned country star has also won single of the year for his track "Single Again," a serenading record of unrequited love that has seen international success. The Canadian Country Music Association got its annual award show underway Saturday by handing out the trophy for breakthrough performer of the year to former "American Idol" contestant Cameron Whitcomb. Hailing from Nanaimo, B.C., Whitcomb also took home a second award, winning the coveted fans' choice trophy. He thanked his family and joked that he was following in fellow nominee Josh Ross's footsteps.

ORIGINAL: 6:16 p.m.