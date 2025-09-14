Josh Ross, MacKenzie Porter, and Cameron Whitcomb Shine at 2025 CCMA awards in Kelowna
CCMA awards handed out
Josh Ross was the night’s biggest winner, taking home Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year for Single Again.
MacKenzie Porter earned Female Artist of the Year, while rising star Cameron Whitcomb won both the Fans’ Choice Award and Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year, marking a major milestone in his career.
Jade Eagleson took home Male Artist of the Year, and James Barker Band was named Group or Duo of the Year. The Ford F-150 Album of the Year went to Owen Riegling for Bruce County (From The Beginning).
The 43rd annual CCMA Awards celebrated the best in Canadian country music.
UPDATE: 6:37 p.m.
Ontario crooner Josh Ross has taken home the award for entertainer of the year at this year's Canadian Country Music Association Awards.
Ross appears to have caught lightning in a bottle, as he was awarded the same honour last year.
Ross told the audience in Kelowna, B.C. that it was "incredible" to win what he described as "the most meaningful award" for him.
The former college football player turned country star has also won single of the year for his track "Single Again," a serenading record of unrequited love that has seen international success.
The Canadian Country Music Association got its annual award show underway Saturday by handing out the trophy for breakthrough performer of the year to former "American Idol" contestant Cameron Whitcomb.
Hailing from Nanaimo, B.C., Whitcomb also took home a second award, winning the coveted fans' choice trophy.
He thanked his family and joked that he was following in fellow nominee Josh Ross's footsteps.
ORIGINAL: 6:16 p.m.
The Canadian Country Music Association got its annual award show underway Saturday by handing out the trophy for breakthrough performer of the year to former "American Idol" contestant Cameron Whitcomb.
It was the first nomination for Whitcomb, who hails from Nanaimo, B.C. The win follows the release of his track "Quitter," a gritty, foot-stomping anthem that croons to its listeners about the hardest part of getting clean.
"Thank you for keeping me sober. Thank you for saving my life," he told the crowd in Kelowna, B.C. "I love you sincerely from the bottom of my heart."
Comedian Tom Green, host of Saturday's show, kicked it off holding an acoustic guitar and performing his own song about not knowing exactly what to sing, but rolling with the punches.
"Let's get 'er done, Kelowna," he said.
Whitcomb and breakout country singer Josh Ross were the leading nominees as the association handed out its annual hardware.
Both musicians secured six nods each and were facing off in the fans' choice, male artist, entertainer and single of the year categories, trailed by Brett Kissel, Owen Riegling and Jade Eagleson.
Ross, who hails from Ontario, took home the award for single of the year for his song "Single Again," a serenading record of unrequited love.
The former college football player turned country star won big at last year's awards in Edmonton, capturing best male artist, entertainer of the year and best single for his whiskey-soaked heartbreak ballad "Trouble."
The star-studded show airs live on CTV and includes performances by Madeline Merlo, Sacha, MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge.
