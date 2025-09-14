279502
Josh Ross, MacKenzie Porter, and Cameron Whitcomb Shine at 2025 CCMA awards in Kelowna

CCMA awards handed out

The Canadian Press, Madison Reeve - Sep 13, 2025 / 7:24 pm | Story: 572187

The Canadian Country Music Association got its annual award show underway Saturday by handing out the trophy for breakthrough performer of the year to former "American Idol" contestant Cameron Whitcomb.

It was the first nomination for Whitcomb, who hails from Nanaimo, B.C. The win follows the release of his track "Quitter," a gritty, foot-stomping anthem that croons to its listeners about the hardest part of getting clean.

"Thank you for keeping me sober. Thank you for saving my life," he told the crowd in Kelowna, B.C. "I love you sincerely from the bottom of my heart."

Comedian Tom Green, host of Saturday's show, kicked it off holding an acoustic guitar and performing his own song about not knowing exactly what to sing, but rolling with the punches.

"Let's get 'er done, Kelowna," he said.

Whitcomb and breakout country singer Josh Ross were the leading nominees as the association handed out its annual hardware.

Both musicians secured six nods each and were facing off in the fans' choice, male artist, entertainer and single of the year categories, trailed by Brett Kissel, Owen Riegling and Jade Eagleson.

Ross, who hails from Ontario, took home the award for single of the year for his song "Single Again," a serenading record of unrequited love.

The former college football player turned country star won big at last year's awards in Edmonton, capturing best male artist, entertainer of the year and best single for his whiskey-soaked heartbreak ballad "Trouble."

The star-studded show airs live on CTV and includes performances by Madeline Merlo, Sacha, MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge.

