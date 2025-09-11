Bad Bunny left US off worldwide tour due to fear of ICE raids at concerns

Photo: © Getty Images

Bad Bunny didn't include the US in his upcoming tour because he was "very concerned" about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents targeting his shows.



The 31-year-old rapper and singer-songwriter, who was born in Puerto Rico, insisted none of his reasons for avoiding the States were "out of hate", because he has always enjoyed "magnificent" gigs in America, but he and his team were so worried about ICE they avoided the US.



When asked if he didn't bring his tour to the US because of "concern about [the mass deportations of] Latinos in the United States", he told i-D magazine: "Man, honestly, yes.



"There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate - I’ve performed there many times.



"All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent.



"I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US... People from the US could come here to see the show.



"Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world.



"But there was the issue of - like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concert].



"And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about."



Bad Bunny is due to begin his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour in Dominican Republic in November, before heading to Costa Rica and Mexico.



He has 57 shows planned, and they include stop offs in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Spain, England, and Belgium, where he will complete the run of gigs on July 22, 2026.



Several other stars have recently taken aim at ICE raids, including pop star Becky G.



She wrote on Instagram this summer: "he people being attacked today are not 'illegal aliens,' they are human beings with RIGHTS. We must understand that an attack on them is an attack on OUR DEMOCRACY and an attack on what this country was made to stand for. (sic)"



Mexican singer-songwriter Junior H posted: "No one is illegal in stolen land"