280781
279881
Entertainment News  

Drake may have surprised himself with his memories of 'Degrassi,' say doc makers

Drake reflects on 'Degrassi'

David Friend, The Canadian Press - | Story: 571477
Aubrey Graham, also known as rapper Drake, appears in a promotional still for the documentary Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - WildBrain (Mandatory Credit)
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - WildBrain
Aubrey Graham, also known as rapper Drake, appears in a promotional still for the documentary "Degrassi: Whatever It Takes," in this undated handout photo. 

Getting Drake to participate in a new Degrassi documentary was not easy.

But the filmmakers behind "Degrassi: Whatever It Takes" say that with a little patience and persistence, the rap superstar was willing to reflect on his role in the massively popular TV franchise.

Before his music career, Drake acted under his real name, Aubrey Graham, and played Jimmy Brooks on "Degrassi: The Next Generation."

The character was a victim of a school shooting in one of the show's most pivotal episodes, and he had to use a wheelchair because of the injuries he sustained.

Executive producer Carrie Mudd says the doc makers began asking Drake to sit for the film a couple of years ago, but it wasn't until June that they travelled to his Texas ranch to interview him.

"Degrassi: Whatever It Takes" premieres Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival and is a fulsome examination of the TV franchise's social impact.

Filmmaker Lisa Rideout speaks with an array of former cast members about making a series that captured the teenage experience like few others.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Christmas lights

Christmas lights

Must Watch | December 16, 2025
The Tango

When the back leg attacks

Must Watch | December 16, 2025
The Tango

Daily Dose- December 16, 2025

Daily Dose | December 16, 2025
The Tango

Mariah Carey to perform at Winter Oympics

Music | December 16, 2025
The Tango

Rob Reiner's son arrested

Showbiz | December 15, 2025


278398
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
278398


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


272790
273426



277168