Sydney Sweeney lands a knockout at TIFF with ‘Christy,’ stoking Oscar buzz

Photo: The Canadian Press A Sydney Sweeney ad for jeans is seen at an American Eagle Outfitters, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Bellevue, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Sydney Sweeney came to the Toronto International Film Festival wanting to talk about her new film “Christy,” not her American Eagle ad campaign. After a rapturous response to the movie, she’s getting her wish.

The 27-year-old, Emmy-nominated actor landed immediate Oscar buzz for her performance in David Michôd’s biopic of the boxer Christy Salters Martin. For the role, Sweeney transforms into the female boxing trailblazer who emerged out of West Virginia as the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” to rise to the top of her then-nascent sport.

Following a rousing reception from the TIFF audience Friday, Sweeney stood beside Martin on the stage of the Princess of Wales Theatre, calling it the experience of her life.

“It was a dream come true, as an actor, as a person,” Sweeney said.

While Martin had a career decorated with belts and a Sports Illustrated cover, her story is defined by struggle. She was raised to deny her gay identity and instead married her trainer, Jim Martin. After years of psychological and physical abuse, he attempted to kill her in 2010, repeatedly stabbing her and shooting her. Jim Martin was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He died last November.

Sweeney’s performance alongside Ben Foster, who plays Jim Martin, was swiftly hailed as her best yet. TIFF has long been a launching pad for Oscar campaigns before, and the thunderous reception for “Christy,” and particularly Sweeney, seemed sure to add her to the awards conversation.

Regardless, “Christy” gives Sweeney the best big-screen showcase yet of her rapidly evolving career. And given that she appears throughout it in short dark hair with a more muscular build, it's also her grittiest and least glamorous performance to date.

Martin, praising Sweeney, explained how her boxing persona — bombastic, egotistical — didn’t reflect her shyness or her desire to help others. Since her near-death experience, Martin has worked to help domestic violence survivors

“I have those two parts of my personality. And I think that’s why Sydney Sweeney is doing such an awesome job,” said Martin. “She got to be this totally different person that none of you expected. She wasn’t the beautiful, sexy Sydney. She was the tough, rugged Christy.”

Going into the premiere, Sweeney deflected questions about her recent American Eagle ad campaign with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” — a pun on having “great genes.” Critics accused the ad for glorifying whiteness. The retailer has said the campaign “is and always was about the jeans.”

Ahead of the festival, Sweeney told Vanity Fair she was going to TIFF to support her movie. “I’m not there to talk about jeans,” she said. “The movie’s about Christy and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

“Christy” will be released in theaters Nov. 7 by its co-producer Black Bear in the company’s first foray into distribution. Sweeney also serves as a producer on “Christy,” with Martin a consultant.

Sweeney said she trained three times a day for two to three months to prepare for the boxing scenes. She had a boxing coach, a nutritionist and weight trainers. “And a lot of Chick-fil-A,” she added. “A lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes.”

“But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman,” said Sweeney. “I felt even stronger.”