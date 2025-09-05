Katharine, Duchess of Kent, dead aged 92

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, has died at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace has announced.



One of the most glamorous royals of her generation, Katharine was admired for her determination to carve out her own path, her lifelong dedication to charity work and her deep passion for music.



She died on Thursday (04.09.25) night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family, it emerged on Friday.



The Duchess, who was born Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley on 22 February 1933 in Yorkshire, married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, in 1961 and went on to combine royal duties with an independent life of teaching and philanthropy.



Her death was confirmed in a statement released on the Royal Family’s official social media account.



The statement read: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.



“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. “The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”



Katharine is survived by her husband Edward, 89, and their three children – George, Earl of St Andrews, 62, Lady Helen Taylor, 60, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, 55.



The Duchess was a familiar figure at Wimbledon for decades, where she presented trophies and became part of one of the tournament’s most memorable moments in 1993.



After Czech player Jana Novotna lost to Steffi Graf in the women’s singles final, Katharine consoled her on Centre Court as she broke down in tears.



Her life was marked by personal tragedy, including a miscarriage in 1975 and the stillbirth of her son, Patrick, in 1977.



She later said: “It had the most devastating effect on me.



“I had no idea how devastating such a thing could be to any woman. It has made me extremely understanding of others who suffer a stillbirth.”



In 1992, Katharine converted to Catholicism, becoming the first senior royal to do so since the Act of Settlement 1701.



Speaking to the BBC at the time, she said: “I do love guidelines and the Catholic Church offers you guidelines. I have always wanted that in my life.



“I like to know what’s expected of me. I like being told: You shall go to church on Sunday and if you don’t you’re in for it!”



Ten years later she stepped back from royal duties with the Queen’s permission.



She explained: “It was just something that happened in my life.



“I was always – I wouldn’t say proud of it, but I was glad I did it. I was supported through it as well. The Queen said: ‘Yes, go and do it,’ so I did.”



Katharine went on to spend over a decade teaching music anonymously at a primary school in Hull, where she was known simply as Mrs Kent.



She said: “Teaching (the children) is very satisfying. It’s a privilege. To me it’s one of the most exciting jobs anyone can do.”



Alongside her teaching, she co-founded the charity Future Talent in 2004 to provide instruments and tuition for children aged six to 18 from disadvantaged backgrounds.



Her final public appearance was in October 2024 in a photograph marking Edward’s 89th birthday.



Buckingham Palace confirmed that a period of seven days of official mourning will be observed, with flags flown at half mast and a notice displayed at the gates of the Palace.



Funeral arrangements will be private, though a full Royal Family turnout is expected.