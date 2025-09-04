Prime Minister Mark Carney to speak at opening night of Toronto International Film Festival

Photo: The Canadian Press Pedestrians walk by a covered TIFF sign as preparations for the Toronto International Film Festival continue in Toronto, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday with Prime Minister Mark Carney slated to speak ahead of the opening-night film.

Carney is set to give remarks before a screening of “John Candy: I Like Me,” a documentary celebrating the late Canadian comedian.

Carney has been in Toronto this week for a Liberal cabinet retreat before Parliament resumes later this month.

Candy's family is also expected to appear at the screening of film about the late comedian's life and work, alongside executive producer Ryan Reynolds and director Colin Hanks.

They're among the Hollywood heavyweights attending the festival over the next 11 days, with Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves, Sydney Sweeney and Dwayne Johnson also on the guest list.

Reynolds and Hanks worked a crowd during a press conference about the Candy project earlier in the day.

Candy’s son and daughter were also on hand to pay tribute to their father, who died of a heart attack in 1994 at age 43 while filming in Mexico.

"It's great to be back in Toronto and (his) hometown,” Jennifer Candy said.

“It's the perfect place to debut and premiere the documentary, surrounded with all of our friends and family and all the people who loved our dad."

Another big draw on the first day of the festival was U.K. pop star Charli XCX, who made her feature film debut in the drama “Erupcja.”

Charli fans turned up at the TIFF Lightbox decked in the pop singer's "brat green" colour to show support for the film.

The movie was shot in secrecy last year, and the "Von Dutch" singer proved just as elusive on the red carpet, making a very brief appearance in a black mini dress.

In the morning, film buffs lined up outside the Lightbox to grab tickets to the edgy world premiere, though many of them admitted they couldn't pronounce "Erupcja" with any certainty.

Ben Jeffries was one of the first in the rush line. He hoped that by showing up six hours early, he might get one of the last seats inside the cinema.

“I'm a huge fan of Charli," he said.

"I'm happy to be standing around in the middle of the festival. I feel like I'm a part of it.”

One of the friends Jeffries met was aspiring filmmaker Michael Ashby, who flew from Sebring, Fla., with plans to outdo his experience at last year's TIFF, where he caught 28 films and got hooked on the experience.

"(That) was my first festival," Ashby, 21, said. "And then I did Sundance online, the Florida Film Festival in Miami, Cannes, and now I'm back here."

This year’s milestone edition of TIFF will feature 291 films from around the world, with Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein" and Benny Safdie’s “The Smashing Machine” among the buzziest crowd-pleasers.

Also in the lineup are some politically charged films, including "Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk," about a Palestinian photojournalist who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in April, as well as "The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue," which follows a retired Israeli soldier who saved his family during the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

The festival runs through Sept. 14, when it closes with the People’s Choice Awards — a prize often seen as an early predictor of Oscar success.