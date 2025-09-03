New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announces he's engaged to girlfriend Alexis Lewis

Photo: AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File FILE - Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., has an exchange with Subcommittee Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during a Senate Committee on the Judiciary joint subcommittee hearing to examine District Judges v. Trump, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Washington.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, whose record-setting Senate speech this year denouncing the Trump administration fueled talk of a potential future national campaign, has announced his engagement to girlfriend Alexis Lewis.

Booker, a former Democratic candidate for president, announced the engagement on Instagram Tuesday, posting five photos of the couple who were wearing leis, smiling broadly and posing on a beach in one photo. Booker, 56, has never been married.

“I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée,” Booker wrote. “We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us.”

Booker's personal life was in the news a few years ago when he dated actress Rosario Dawson. Booker told the Washington Examiner earlier this year he and Lewis have been living together in Washington.

Booker was first elected to the Senate in 2013 in a special election. He was reelected in 2014 and again in 2020. He previously served as the mayor of Newark, New Jersey's largest city.

Booker's April speech on the Senate floor criticizing President Donald Trump's agenda since beginning his second term lasted more than 25 hours and put Booker back in the national spotlight.

During a town hall after the speech in Paramus, New Jersey, Booker addressed a possible 2028 presidential run, saying he was focused on running for reelection to the Senate in 2026 and that the presidential race would “take care of itself.”