278383
275265
Entertainment News  

James Patterson's new initiative gives emerging authors up to $50,000 to finish their books

$50,000 to finish books

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press - | Story: 570107
FILE - Author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
Photo: Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File
FILE - Author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. 

After years of giving millions of dollars to literacy programs, bookstore employees and librarians, James Patterson has now launched an initiative on behalf of emerging authors.

The bestselling novelist and true crime writer announced Wednesday the first 12 recipients of grants from his “Go Finish Your Book” campaign. Authors each will receive up to $50,000 to help them complete their manuscript.

“There are so many incredible stories out there that never get written because life gets in the way. I wanted to give these writers a little time, a little space, and a push to say: your voice matters — now go finish your book,” Patterson said in a statement.

Patterson’s new program was organized in partnership with PEN America, the Authors Guild and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, among other organizations. The inaugural recipients, drawn from hundreds of submissions. are working on books in genres ranging from memoirs to graphic novels. One author, Jungin Angie Lee, hopes to finish a short story collection.

“I aim to write a thoughtful, meaningful, powerful book that sheds light on friendship, family, and disability — particularly the intricacies of giving and receiving care — and the ‘Go Finish Your Book’ grant comes to me as an extremely generous, much-needed burst of motivation and boost of confidence,” Lee said in a statement.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Your in flight entertainment

Your in flight entertainment

Must Watch | December 09, 2025
The Tango

Daily Dose- December 9, 2025

Daily Dose | December 09, 2025
The Tango

It's 'too hard' to make movies

Showbiz | December 09, 2025
The Tango

Excessive Photoshop

Galleries | December 08, 2025
The Tango

Cardi B won't face second assault trial

Showbiz | December 08, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


278838
275504



277897