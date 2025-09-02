277353
Entertainment News  

Not just a pop singer anymore, Kiesza is finding her funny

Kiesza finding her funny

David Friend, The Canadian Press
Kiesza is photographed in Toronto, Thursday, July 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Photo: The Canadian Press
Kiesza is photographed in Toronto, Thursday, July 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Don't be surprised if you stumble across dance-pop performer Kiesza on the stage of your local comedy club.

The chart-topping "Hideaway" singer says she was bitten by the comedy bug after talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked her to be the opener on her retirement tour.

Kiesza set the tone for DeGeneres' Toronto show last summer and says she took that opportunity to write a few jokes to pepper her musical numbers.

She says the experience of doing comedy live was unforgettable and drove her to chase a similar thrill by performing during open mic nights at local comedy bars.

The Calgary-raised musician says that doesn't mean she's planning to give up on music.

She recently released the high-energy record "Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2," and is in the midst of a tour that includes stops this month in Winnipeg, Pickering, Ont. and Moncton, N.B.

 

