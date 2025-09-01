Canadian actor Graham Greene, known for role in "Dances With Wolves,' dies at 73

Photo: Patrick Doyle Governor General Mary Simon presents actor Graham Greene with the Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award during the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Prolific Canadian actor Graham Greene, who earlier this year received a Governor General's award for lifetime artistic achievement, has died.

Greene’s management team said he died on Monday in Stratford, Ont., after a long illness. He was 73.

Greene was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role of "Kicking Bird" in the 1990 film “Dances With Wolves," an American western co-starring and directed by Kevin Costner that won best picture.

The actor, who was born in Ohsweken, Ont., and is from the Six Nations Reserve, starred in a steady stream of film, television and theatre projects since the late 1970s.

Some of Greene’s recent roles include the 2024 comedy thriller “Seeds,” which earned him a Canadian Screen Award, and the FX series "Reservation Dogs."

Greene was also a recipient of the Order of Canada in 2015 and was awarded the Governor General’s award in June.

"He was a great man of moral ethics (and) character and will be eternally missed," his agent Michael Greene said in a statement.

Greene's credits also include the action classic "Die Hard: With a Vengeance," the Tom Hanks-fronted drama "The Green Mile" and the western comedy "Maverick."