Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves pal stunned with Prince Harry lobster admission

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex left one of her best friends stunned she married Prince Harry after learning he doesn’t like eating lobster.



The 44-year-old joked about her husband’s food preferences during the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, during a conversation with her chef pal José Andrés, 56.



She made the remark while cooking with José for the show.



In the episode, Meghan, who has children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, with Hary, said: “You know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband.”



José replied: “And you married him anyway?”



Members of the royal family traditionally avoid eating seafood while on public duty.



Former royal butler Grant Harrold has told the Daily Mirror: “When dining, the royal family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning, due to their work schedules.



“It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties.”



Queen Camilla, 78, previously admitted garlic was also discouraged among royals.



Speaking on MasterChef Australia in 2018, she said: “I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no.”



Asked by judge Gary Mehigan if this was because of close conversation, she confirmed: “Yes, exactly. So you always have to lay off the garlic.”



Elsewhere in the new season of Meghan’s series, she was left red-faced after mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey told her he was not a fan of Suits, the legal drama in which she starred as Rachel Zane between 2011 and 2018.



When Meghan asked if he had seen the show, Bahmani-Bailey replied: “I don’t watch basic cable. I like shows with curse words and stuff.”



With Love, Meghan has faced harsh criticism in its second season.



Responding to negative reviews, Meghan told The Circuit with Emily Chang: “I think oftentimes, the negative voices are saying negative things, and then secretly going home and making single-skillet spaghetti? Possibly. And that’s all right.



“They’re trying to pay their bills, and that’s for them to sort out if they’re comfortable doing it at someone else’s detriment.”