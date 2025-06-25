Demi Lovato to release her first cookbook

Photo: © Getty Images

Demi Lovato is releasing her first cookbook.



The 32-year-old star - who has been open about her struggles with eating disorders - will release ONE PLATE AT A TIME: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food on March 31, 2026.



A description for the book reads: "Demi Lovato's cooking journey started when she was almost 30. After years of navigating a challenging relationship with food, she found that learning to cook - discovering how to truly nourish herself in mind, body, and spirit - was a revelation.



"It was in the kitchen, experimenting with flavours, connecting with loved ones, and channeling her creativity in a new way - that she truly began to appreciate and celebrate the joy of food."



Demi's cookbook will feature over 80 recipes ranging "from breakfast to dinner, comfort foods to fast food-inspired favourites, soups to salads, and even go-to sweet treats."



The synopsis continues: "Filled with beautiful food photography as well as snapshots that give fans a peek into Demi's home life, personal anecdotes, pantry tips, and cooking hacks, this is a cookbook for Demi Lovato fans, for people who struggle to enjoy food without guilt, and for anyone looking for a gentler, more grounded approach to cooking.



"One Plate at a Time is Demi's set list for a delicious new way of thinking about food and how it fits into our lives."



The former Disney star has previously alluded to her love for cooking and believes that making meals at home is "the biggest f*** you" to her eating disorder.



Lovato - who has also suffered from mental health and substance abuse issues - told Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast last year: "The main thing that I'm working on is just body acceptance, and looking in the mirror and being like, 'This body is strong... This body saved my life and fought for my life when I overdosed. This body is a miracle.'"



The Cool for the Summer singer explained that she is trying to learn "body acceptance" after her eating disorder battles.



She said: "I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I've been in recovery from bulimia for five, going on six, years now.



"I'm trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like, 'I can't even reach that yet.' I have a nutritionist and a therapist that specialises in eating disorders."