Michael Cera snubbed Harry Potter role to stop becoming 'too famous'

Michael Cera used to turn down roles to stop himself becoming "too famous".

The 37-year-old actor has opened up on his decision to snub certain projects in the past, including "kids movies" and parts in franchises like the Harry Potter spin-off films Fantastic Beasts.

He told the Louis Theroux Podcast: "I did sort of, make a conscientious choice to limit my exposure a little bit, or just try and be a little more in control of it.

"Doing like, especially little kids movies. I had a big fear of doing things that would get me too famous."

Michael admitted he refused to "engage" with the Fantastic Beasts movies, which were based in the world of JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels.

He recalled: "I don't even know if I was offered, I think I just declined to engage with it because, I think it would be like probably six years commitment or something."

Although the Barbie star long shunned big Hollywood projects to keep a relatively low profile, Michael - who can currently be seen in Wes Anderson's new movie The Phoenician Scheme - has since altered his stance.

He added: "I think that's changed a little. I think I've outgrown that particular feeling, but I think that's what that was at that time."

Michael has always strived to keep his private life out of the public eye, and fans still don't know how exactly how long he and his wife Nadine have been together.

In 2022, he made rare comments about their relationship as he opened up on how the couple - who have two young children together - first met in a bar in Paris.

He told his friend Justin Long's Life Is Short podcast at the time: "There was no shyness, we just kept seeing each other and smiling. It was so comfortable.

"It was a really unfamiliar way to experience a stranger, and I felt like I saw the whole thing."

