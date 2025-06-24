Jeff Bezos forced to move wedding party amid inflatable crocodile protest threat in Venice

Photo: Greenpeace Activists from the UK action group Everyone hates Elon and Greenpeace Italy unfolded a giant 20x20m banner reading “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax” on Piazza San Marco, as Jeff Bezos is due to celebrate his reportedly multi-million wedding in the lagoon city this week.

Jeff Bezos has been forced to move his Venice wedding party after protesters threatened to fill the city's canals with inflatable crocodiles to prevent guests from arriving.



The Amazon tycoon had been set to hold a party at a 16th century hall in the heart of the Italian city as part of the celebrations for his wedding to Lauren Sanchez this week but the pair are now said to be moving the bash to a more secure location following angry protests by residents who have accused the billionaire of shutting down Venice.



Protestor Tommaso Cacciari is quoted by The Times newspaper as saying: "Bezos is on the run – this is a crazy victory for a small group of people with no money who went up against one of the richest men on the planet."



Bezos and Sanchez's three-day nuptials are set to be attended by A-listers including reality star Kim Kardashian, talk show host Gayle King and Microsoft boss Bill Gates but various groups have joined forces under the 'No Space for Bezos' banner to protest against the lavish ceremony that they claim epitomizes how Venice has lost its soul to tourism.



However, the rival group 'Yes Venice Can' — made up of hoteliers, restaurant owners and business associations — is determined to give the 61-year-old businessman and his wife a memorable experience in the city.



The group said in a statement: "We cannot allow a noisy minority to discredit the image of this city in the eyes of the world.



"We will put on the very best welcome for Bezos, as we always do for those who choose Venice as a holiday destination or as a backdrop to big events. Venice is a city that welcomes people – it doesn't turn them away."



Activists had protested against the wedding on Monday by unfurling a banner in St Mark's Square that read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax."



The demonstration was organized by Greenpeace and the British campaign group Everyone Hates Elon.



Greenpeace campaigner Clara Thompson said: "While Venice is sinking under the weight of the climate crisis, billionaires are partying like there is no tomorrow on their mega-yachts.



"This isn't just about one person – it's about changing the rules so no billionaire can dodge responsibility, anywhere.



"The real issue is a broken system that lets billionaires skip out on taxes while everyone else is left to foot the bill. That's why we need fair, inclusive rules – and they must be written at the UN."