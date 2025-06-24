Quebec singer, songwriter Serge Fiori, founder of rock group Harmonium, dead at 73

Photo: The Canadian Press Serge Fiori holds up his Felix award for best adult contempory album at the gala Adisq awards ceremony in Montreal, Sunday, October 26, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec singer-songwriter Serge Fiori, founder of French-Canadian rock band Harmonium, died Tuesday at the age of 73.

Serge Grimaux, Fiori's manager at GSI Musique, confirmed the death in the early morning hours of Quebec's St-Jean-Baptiste holiday, which he attributed to the consequences of a long illness.

Fiori was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band, founded with Michel Nomandeau. They were active between 1972 and 1979 and were immensely influential in Quebec.

Fiori was born in 1952 in Montreal. His career took off in 1974 with the self-titled album "Harmonium" and the song "Pour un instant" which became a Quebec classic.

Premier François Legault paid tribute on his X account, noting that Fiori left his mark on several generations of Quebecers with songs imbued with poetry, depth and sensitivity.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, writing on X, called the founder of Harmonium a "true ambassador of Quebec culture" and said his lyrics and melodies have withstood 50 years and will continue to do so.