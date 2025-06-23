Cardi B warns she'll 'give them hell' on incoming second album

Photo: © Getty

Cardi B has warned she will "give them hell" as she prepares to unleash her long-awaited second studio album.



The WAP rapper will officially unveil her long-delayed follow-up to 2018's Invasion of Privacy on Monday (23.06.26), and she has cautioned those who have done her wrong I'm "your tyrant", ahead of what looks set to be an explosive record.



Cardi said: “Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell. I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your tyrant. The time is here. The time is now.”



Last week, Cardi dropped the fiery tune Outside, on which she takes aim at her ex-husband Offset and mentions her new beau, NFL star Stefon Diggs.



Cardi recently explained that the delay to her album was because the featured artists were yet to deliver the goods.



During an Instagram Live in May, she said: “I really need these f****** features.



“And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like, come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s*** myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”



Cardi - who has collaborated with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars, Lizzo and Migos in the past - revealed she worked with artists she has teamed up with before and some new faces, too.



She went on: “I don’t have a lot of features, but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven’t worked with before. And the ones that I have not worked with before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all.”



She teased: “It’s such a vibe. I’m 100 per cent confident with this album. I just don’t think what I got is out there.”