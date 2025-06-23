Photo: © Famous

Jennifer Aniston is a "workaholic".



The 'Morning Show' actress is trying to "force" herself to take more time off and enjoy the chance to look after herself because it isn't something she is very "good" at.



She told People magazine: "I'm a bit of a workaholic, so I'm forcing myself to try to take some time to travel and not work.



"It's so critical, I know, but I'm not good at it.



"Our work is diminishing returns at the end of the day, if you're just working so much that you don't have any wonderful life experiences.



"I'm trying to take it easy, because this was a really intensive few years of work."



The 52-year-old star is taking her first steps to lessen her workload by taking advantage of technology to delay having to address her messages.



She laughed: "I'm trying desperately to learn how to create those auto replies when emails and texts come in, where it's like, 'I'm away forever. But call me in December, I'll be back.' "



If she does have a day off from work, Jennifer prefers not to make any plans.



Asked what her perfect day off would look like, she said: "It looks like a blank schedule — there's not one thing on it.



"That's a perfect day, and then can I figure out what that day looks like as it goes."



While she finds it hard to take time off, Jennifer thinks there is a lot of value in people putting themselves first.



She said: "There's a lot that we need to not focus on, because it's so awful and ugly. So we need to also remember to focus on the beauty and the positivity that's also existing in our world right now."



Meanwhile, although the former Friends star wants to ease up on work, she's still got some professional ambitions to fulfill, including a Broadway show.



She said: "I definitely want to do a Broadway play, That's on my bucket list but it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material.



"But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway."