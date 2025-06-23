Dolly Parton returning to Las Vegas Strip for first residency in 32 years

Photo: © Getty Images

Dolly Parton is returning to Las Vegas for her first residency in more than three decades.



The country music legend will bring Dolly: Live in Las Vegas to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a limited six-night run between December 4 to 13, during National Finals Rodeo.



Dolly will deliver a “a hit-driven concert event bringing global superstar Dolly Parton back to Vegas for her first extended run in 32 years. Weaving together seven decades of classic hits and fan favorites including 9 to 5, Jolene, I Will Always Love You, Coat of Many Colors' and many more, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the world’s most beloved entertainers at the peak of her success.”



The 79-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said: “To say I’m excited would be an understatement.



"I haven’t worked Vegas in years, and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!”



Tickets go on sale at 10am PT on Wednesday (25.06.26).



Meanwhile, Dolly - who released the rock record Rockstar in 2024 - has just teamed up with Mötley Crüe on a re-imagined version of their hit Home Sweet Home.



The power ballad was originally released on the 1985 album Theatre of Pain, and again in 1991 for the Decade of Decadence 81-91 compilation album, and the new cut marks the 40th anniversary of its release.



The duet features on the upcoming From The Beginning singles collection, which is set for release on September 12, 2025, the same day the Crüe will kick off their 10-show residency at Las Vegas' Dolby Live at Park MGM.



Dolly said: "It was an honour and a joy working in the studio on Mötley Crüe’s 40th Anniversary re-release of ‘Home Sweet Home’. I was so pleased that they would ask me to sing on such a classic.”



A portion of the proceeds from the single will benefit Covenant House, a non-profit providing safe shelter, meals, hope and more to help youth experiencing homelessness.