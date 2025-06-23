JK Rowling clarifies her involvement in HBO's Harry Potter series amid anti-trans controversy

Photo: © FAMOUS

JK Rowling "worked closely" with the writers of the HBO Harry Potter series.



The writer of the original wizarding franchise has clarified that she did not write the forthcoming spin-off series, but she did assist the team.



She posted to X: “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”



When as follower asked if she penned the series, she replied: "No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”



HBO chief Casey Bloys already claimed Rowling's own views - including her controversial anti-trans statements - won't influence the new show.



He told The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast: “The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us.



“We’ve been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called C.B. Strike that we do with the BBC.



“It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter."



Bloys insisted the focus is on "what's on the screen", rather than any opinions away from the story.



He added: "Our priority is what’s on the screen. Obviously, the 'Harry Potter' story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen.”



Rowling also previously insisted she won't fire Paapa Essiedu from Harry Potter over his support for the trans community.



The 35-year-old actor - who is set to play Severus Snape in the adaptation - was among more than 400 actors who signed their name on a petition which called for the UK's entertainment industry to provide protection for transgender people following the Supreme Court's ruling that a woman is defined by biological sex.



Responding to an article pondering whether she'd remove him from the show over his views, she wrote on X: "I don't have the power to sack an actor from the series, and I wouldn't exercise it if I did.



"I don't believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”



Rowling has been vocally anti-trans, and supported the Supreme Court's ruling.



Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson - who played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the original film franchise - have all spoken out in support of trans people.