Kitchen Nightmares star Gordon Ramsay passed out as Ed Sheeran's music played during son's birth

Gordon Ramsay passed out when his son was born - as Ed Sheeran's songs played in the background.



The 58-year-old TV chef was never in the delivery room for the births of his first four children - Megan, 26, fraternal twins Jack and Holly, 25, and 23-year-old Tilly - because his wife Tana Ramsay was adamant that she didn't want her husband to see her in the agony of labour, nor witness the realities of child birth.



Gordon though was present when his son Oscar, six, came into the world as Tana was having their baby boy via caesarean section.



But the Kitchen Nightmares star's moment of joy soon soon became a moment of panic when he feinted whilst holding the newborn, all to the soundtrack of Thinking Out Loud singer Sheeran.



Appearing on the Smartless podcast, Gordon said: "Let’s make one thing absolutely clear, my wife didn’t want me in there.



"First of all, she said, ‘I want my mum and your mum in there, you’re not going to see me in that state, that side of the curtain, get out of there.’ That was her decision and I had to respect that decision.



“When I did final arrive in the theatre for our fifth baby I f****** collapsed like a wimp! I blacked out holding Oscar in the air.



“He was coming through the sun roof so there was a lot of commotion going on. They said, ‘What do you want to listen to?’ So I said, ‘Can you play Ed Sheeran?’ So they started playing Ed, they turned up the volume, I can hear all these noises, all of a sudden I see two more doctors dive in, I look to the floor and there was blood everywhere. They popped him out and then they came straight over to me and I went, ‘Woah, woah, s***.’ I sat back and I collapsed like a f****** idiot."



Gordon and Tana - who also have son Jesse James, who was born in 2023 - are enjoying being parents to young children again to Oscar and his younger brother Jesse James, who was born in 2023.



The three Michelin star chef has always tried to instil a work ethic in his older four children and not hand them everything on a plate just because they are fortunate enough to have wealthy parents.



Gordon is very proud of the varied career paths each of his older children have taken, but he is a little disappointed that his daughter Tilly, who wants to be a chef, decided to be trained at Ireland's Ballymaloe Cookery School rather than at one of her father's restaurants.



He said: "Balance is critical. Every time we were filming throughout the US the kids would come with us and then we were take them out of school two weeks early, and they put them back two weeks late, so we would do the filming schedules around the shooting schedules.



“It’s a lot easier now, we had four amazing kids and then Tana and I has this crazy idea to go back for more. So there’s quite a big gap.



“Megan, she’s our eldest, she’s 26, she’s an incredible police officer back in London. Then we have the twins who are 25; Jack is a Royal Marines Commando, Holly is in to her fashion. And then there’s Matilda, who is 23, who has just come back from culinary school, would you believe, a beautiful school called Ballymaloe.



"I am a little bit miffed that she didn’t ask me to train her and she’s gone off elsewhere. She’s seen the shows, that’s the problem!



“You've got to give them the values, and instil those values, they can’t depend on mum and dad."