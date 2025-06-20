Cardi B makes explosive return with new song Outside

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Cardi B has made an explosive return with new song Outside.



The rap sensation debuted the fiery track, her first of the year, at the Cannes Spotify Beach Party on Wednesday (18.06.25)



The new tune follows March 2024's Enough (Miami).



Cardi recently explained why her new album is taking so long.



Fans of the WAP hitmaker have had a lengthy wait for the follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy.



And it seems there is still a way to go, as the rapper is waiting on her featured artists to deliver the goods.



During an Instagram Live in May, she said: “I really need these f****** features.



“And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like, come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s*** myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”



Cardi - who has collaborated with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars, Lizzo and Migos in the past - revealed she has worked with artists she has teamed up with before and some new faces, too.



She went on: “I don’t have a lot of features, but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven’t worked with before. And the ones that I have not worked with before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all.”



She teased: “It’s such a vibe. I’m 100 per cent confident with this album. I just don’t think what I got is out there.”