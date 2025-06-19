263564
Entertainment News  

'Elbows Up' anthology to include prominent patriots Margaret Atwood, Jay Baruchel, Atom Egoyan

'Elbows Up' anthology

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press - | Story: 557136
Margaret Atwood is pictured at The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Canada Tribute Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Photo: The Canadian Press
Margaret Atwood is pictured at The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Canada Tribute Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

An upcoming anthology to meet the recent swell in national pride will include essays by prominent Canadians including writers Margaret Atwood and Omar El Akkad, as well as filmmakers Atom Egoyan and Jay Baruchel.

Its publisher McClelland & Stewart says “Elbows Up!: Canadian Voices of Resilience and Resistance” will examine our relationship with the United States and ourselves.

McClelland & Stewart publisher Stephanie Sinclair says she felt “an urgent need” to create a time capsule that captures a pivotal period of history.

She says it was inspired by the 1968 collection "The New Romans: Candid Canadian Opinions of the U.S."

It will feature excerpts from "The New Romans," including one by Atwood — who will also supply a new piece — and works by late writers Margaret Laurence, Farley Mowat and Mordecai Richler.

The book will be edited by CBC broadcaster Elamin Abdelmahmoud, and is set for release Oct. 14.

New works will also come from writers Jeanne Beker, Niigaan Sinclair, Catherine Hernandez, Canisia Lubrin and Ann-Marie MacDonald.

Another comes from Ken Dryden that was previously published in the Atlantic.

“This is a book that will be talked about for decades to come,” Sinclair said Thursday in a release.

