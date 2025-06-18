257979
263361
Entertainment News  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial takes a day off due a juror's illness

Diddy trial takes a day off

Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press - | Story: 556935
FILE - Sean Diddy Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of The Four: Battle For Stardom at the CBS Radford Studio Center, May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center, May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

A juror’s vertigo on Wednesday ended another day of the sex trafficking trial for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs before it began.

Prosecutors had expected to rest their case by Friday after presenting evidence for the last six weeks, but the delay means they are unlikely to finish until Monday.

Judge Arun Subramanian announced in the morning that a juror reported symptoms of vertigo on his way to the courthouse.

The judge said it was possibly a “momentary issue” and cancellation of the trial for a day may enable the juror to return Friday after the trial pauses for the Juneteenth holiday on Thursday.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said the defense presentation could last up to five days, although it could be finished in less than two days.

Prosecutors say Combs used his fame and power in the music industry, along with violence and money, to coerce girlfriends for nearly two decades to submit to sexual performances involving male sex workers, sometimes on a weekly basis.

The sex marathons, called “freak-offs” and “hotel nights,” sometimes lasted several days as Combs watched, directed and sometimes filmed his girlfriends having sex with other men, according to testimony.

Two former girlfriends testified that they relied on drugs supplied by Combs to stay awake — and numb — throughout the events. They both said they endured the sexual marathons because they were in love with Combs and it enabled them to spend more time with him.

Defense lawyers say prosecutors are trying to criminalize sexual activity between consenting adults. They say their client was involved in domestic abuse, but had not committed the federal crimes of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Combs has remained jailed without bail since his September arrest.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244598


TheTango.net
Grandpa loses his patience

Grandpa loses his patience

Must Watch | June 18, 2025
The Tango

Mid-week memes- June 18, 2025

Galleries | June 18, 2025
The Tango

Chace Crawford in 'pretty boy jail'

Showbiz | June 18, 2025
The Tango

Heaven

Must Watch | June 18, 2025
The Tango

Bush baby peek-a-boo

Must Watch | June 18, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


266153



262998