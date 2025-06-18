263148
265579
Entertainment News  

Leslie Jamison wins Writers' Trust award for international non-fiction author

Award for non-fiction author

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press - | Story: 556858
American author and essayist Leslie Jamison has won this year's $75,000 Weston International Award. The prize presented by the Writers' Trust of Canada recognizes the career achievement of a non-fiction writer from outside of Canada. Jamison is seen in this handout photo in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Grace Ann Leadbeater
Photo: The Canadian Press
American author and essayist Leslie Jamison has won this year's $75,000 Weston International Award. The prize presented by the Writers' Trust of Canada recognizes the career achievement of a non-fiction writer from outside of Canada.  

American author and essayist Leslie Jamison has won this year's $75,000 Weston International Award.

The prize, presented by the Writers' Trust of Canada, recognizes the career achievement of a non-fiction writer from outside of Canada.

Jurors praise Jamison's "mastery of language" and say she brings rigorous scholarship to writing about her most intimate thoughts.

Jamison's non-fiction work includes the essay collections "The Empathy Exams" and "Make It Scream, Make It Burn" and the memoirs "The Recovering" and "Splinters."

She also teaches at Columbia University, where she directs the non-fiction Masters of Fine Arts program.

The Writers' Trust plans to host an on-stage interview with Jamison at the Royal Ontario Museum in September.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Heaven

Heaven

Must Watch | June 18, 2025
The Tango

Daily Dose- June 18, 2025

Daily Dose | June 18, 2025
The Tango

Lilo + Stitch star dies aged 46

Showbiz | June 18, 2025
The Tango

Interesting facts

Galleries | June 17, 2025
The Tango

Nicole Scherzinger too busy to marry

Showbiz | June 17, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
263546


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


263662



262817
262998