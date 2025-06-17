Kelsey Grammer to be a dad for the eighth time

Kelsey Grammer is to be a dad for the eighth time.
The 70-year-old actor - who has Spencer, 41, with first wife Doreen Alderman; Greer, 33, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner; Mason, 23, and Jude, 20, with third spouse Camille Grammer; and Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and eight-year-old James with wife Kayte Walsh - has been pictured walking out in London with the former flight attendant, whose growing bump was clearly visible.
In photos obtained by People magazine, the Fraser star wore sunglasses, a navy polo shirt and white shorts, while Kayte was wearing a long black dress and carrying a bag and a jumper.
The couple have yet to comment on their happy news.
Last month, Kelsey candidly admitted he had "neglected" some of his older kids but had been "playing catch up" with them since he and Kayte welcomed their kids into the world.
He told People magazine: "I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two.
"I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up."
Kelsey is keen for his brood to learn from his mistakes and wishes he'd set better boundaries in the past.
He said: "I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones.
"I'm pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I'm clear about how there's certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you're going to be well-served in your life.
"I'm a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared. [I tell them], 'What's your job in life? Showing up.'"
The former Cheers star has also discussed the fact that while he's never pushed his children to follow his lead into the entertainment world, he's proud of them.
He told Variety: “Kayte and I were talking about how it’s really something that a child would follow in their father’s footsteps.
“To think that all my kids, at least the ones that have a hand in the air, are ready to take responsibility for their lives, are all drawn to this industry. And she said, ‘That’s something to be proud of.’ "
But Kelsey noted he's "never told" his children how he feels about their prospective careers in acting, for good reason.
He added: "It’s something I’ve never told them... Because I never wanted to push myself on them. I never wanted to force them into the industry or intrude too much into their process.
"Because it’s a bit of a mixed blessing to have my last name. People take it out on you. You get some attention maybe because of it. And there’s a split as to whether or not it’s good or bad.”
